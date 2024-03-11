RTX (RTX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

RTX (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $91.40, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

The an aerospace and defense company's stock has climbed by 0.41% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of RTX will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.23, signifying a 0.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.38 billion, up 6.79% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.39 per share and a revenue of $78.65 billion, signifying shifts of +6.52% and +5.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. At present, RTX boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RTX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.93 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that RTX has a PEG ratio of 1.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

