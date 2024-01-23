RTX (RTX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RTX (RTX) reported $19.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.83 billion, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RTX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Pratt & Whitney : $6.44 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

: $6.44 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%. Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted : $618 million versus $716.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $618 million versus $716.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Profit- Eliminations and other : -$8 million versus -$33.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$8 million versus -$33.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted : $1.04 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted : $405 million versus $350.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $405 million versus $350.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Profit- Eliminations and Other- Adjusted : $1 million versus -$33.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1 million versus -$33.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Profit- Corporate expenses and other unallocated items- Adjusted : -$70 million compared to the -$47.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$70 million compared to the -$47.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney: $382 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $343.49 million.

Shares of RTX have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

RTX Corporation (RTX)

