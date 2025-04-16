RTX (RTX) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect RTX (RTX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $19.76 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some RTX metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Net Sales- Collins Aerospace' of $6.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Net Sales- Pratt & Whitney' will reach $6.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Raytheon' will reach $6.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted' will reach $1.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted' should arrive at $653.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $630 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted' will likely reach $508.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $430 million in the same quarter last year.



RTX shares have witnessed a change of -3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RTX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

