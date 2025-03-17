RTX (RTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, RTX (RTX) reached $132.05, with a +1.58% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

The an aerospace and defense company's shares have seen an increase of 6.19% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of RTX will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect RTX to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $19.76 billion, indicating a 2.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $84.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.98% and +4.39%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RTX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Right now, RTX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RTX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.62.

Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.