RTX (RTX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, RTX (RTX) closed at $81.89, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Shares of the an aerospace and defense company have depreciated by 1.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.25, reflecting a 1.57% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.75 billion, up 9.15% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5 per share and a revenue of $74.1 billion, signifying shifts of +4.6% and +10.47%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, RTX holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, RTX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.26. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.49.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

