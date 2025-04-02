RTX (RTX) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

RTX (RTX) ended the recent trading session at $133.15, demonstrating a +0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The an aerospace and defense company's stock has climbed by 3.22% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.52% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of RTX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.34, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $19.76 billion, indicating a 2.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $84.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.98% and +4.39%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RTX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. RTX presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, RTX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.59.

We can additionally observe that RTX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

