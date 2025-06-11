RTX (RTX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

RTX (RTX) closed at $141.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.38% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 5.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 8.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, RTX is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.69 billion, up 4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $84.14 billion, indicating changes of +4.19% and +4.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.09% downward. RTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, RTX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.2. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.2 for its industry.

Investors should also note that RTX has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.