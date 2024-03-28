RTX (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

RTX (RTX) ended the recent trading session at $97.53, demonstrating a +0.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The the stock of an aerospace and defense company has risen by 8.37% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect RTX to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.82%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $18.38 billion, reflecting a 6.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $78.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.52% and +5.67%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. As of now, RTX holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, RTX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.09. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.45 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that RTX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

