RTX (RTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

RTX (RTX) closed at $84.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 4.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 2.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

RTX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RTX to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.57 billion, up 9.58% from the year-ago period.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $73.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.6% and +9.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RTX has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.72 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.62, which means RTX is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

