RTX (RTX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

RTX (RTX) closed at $75.56 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 11.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 6.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RTX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, down 2.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.57 billion, up 9.58% from the year-ago period.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $73.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.6% and +9.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. RTX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, RTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.13, so we one might conclude that RTX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that RTX has a PEG ratio of 1.92 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

