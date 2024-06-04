RTX (RTX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

RTX (RTX) closed the latest trading day at $107.90, indicating a +0.49% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 5.36% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.28, signifying a 0.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.31 billion, up 5.41% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.40 per share and a revenue of $79.04 billion, indicating changes of +6.72% and +6.23%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for RTX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, RTX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.23 of its industry.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.