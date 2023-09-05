RTX (RTX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, RTX (RTX) closed at $85.05, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 0.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.14% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, down 2.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.57 billion, up 9.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $73.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.6% and +9.87%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RTX has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.27 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.5.

Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

