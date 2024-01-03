RTX (RTX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with RTX (RTX) standing at $85.61, reflecting a +0.46% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 3.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of RTX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.25, marking a 1.57% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.75 billion, reflecting a 9.17% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, RTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.11, which means RTX is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.86 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.