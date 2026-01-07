RTX Recommends Shareholders To Reject Tutanota's "Mini-Tender" Offer

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), Wednesday said that it has received an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by Tutanota LLC, offering the company's shareholders an opportunity to purchase up to 500,000 shares of RTX common stock at $130.00 per share.

However, the company recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares in response to Tutanota's offer because the offer is at a price below the market value for shares of RTX common stock.

Moreover, the offer is subject to numerous additional conditions including Tutanota's ability to obtain financing.

RTX's stock is trading at $191.26, up 0.44 percent before the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

