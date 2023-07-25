RTX Q2 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Raises Annual Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

RTX Corporation, (RTX) raised its sales outlook for the full year to $73 billion-$74 billion from its earlier view of $72 billion-$73 billion.

It also revised up adjusted earnings outlook to $4.95-$5.05 per share from $4.90-$5.05 provided earlier.

Twenty one analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.02 per share for the year on revenue of $72.75 billion.

For the second quarter, the company revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.33 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $1.30 billion, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 billion or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $18.32 billion from $16.31 billion last year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q2): $18.32 Bln vs. $16.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 - $5.05 Full year revenue guidance: $73.0 - $74.0 Bln

