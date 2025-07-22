RTX Q2 Profit, Sales Improve Above View; Cuts Annual EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX) Tuesday reported net profit of $1.657 billion or $1.22 per share for the second quarter, significantly higher than $111 million or $0.08 per share in the comparable quarter last year. In the previous-year quarter, the company had recorded certain other expenses of $896 million.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income increased to $2.118 billion or $1.56 per share from $1.895 billion or $1.41 per share in the prior year. On average, 17 analysts expected earnings of $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income rose to $2.146 billion from $529 million last year.

Sales for the quarter grew to $21.581 billion from $19.721 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $20.63 billion.

For the full year, the company has lowered its adjusted EPS outlook to $5.80 - $5.95 from $6.00 - $6.15. Adjusted sales outlook has been raised to $84.75 billion - $85.5 billion from $83 billion - $84 billion.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.96 per share on revenue of $84.31 billion.

"Our updated outlook reflects strong operational performance in the first half and incorporates our current assessment of the impact of tariffs," said RTX Chairman and CEO Chris Calio.

