RTX Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 17%. The bottom line improved 21.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.47.

RTX’s Total Revenues

Quarterly revenues came in at $22.08 billion, up 8.7% from $20.31 billion in the year-ago period. Sales also beat the consensus mark of $21.56 billion by 2.43%, supported by broad-based organic growth and a company backlog that stood at $271 billion.

RTX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RTX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RTX Corporation Quote

RTX’s Operational Performance

Total costs and expenses increased nearly 7.2% year over year to $19.59 billion in the quarter. The company generated an adjusted operating profit of $2.56 billion compared with $2.04 billion in the prior-year quarter.



RTX posted an interest expense of $390 million compared with $443 million in the prior-year period.



Demand visibility remained a key theme. RTX ended the quarter with total backlog of $271 billion, including $162 billion tied to commercial programs and $109 billion tied to defense. Within Raytheon, backlog totaled $74 billion, and the segment’s first-quarter book-to-bill was 0.96, with a rolling 12-month book-to-bill of 1.48. The update reinforced the company’s view that durable end-market demand is supporting production ramps across the portfolio.

RTX’s Segmental Performance

Collins Aerospace: Sales in this segment totaled $7.6 billion, up 5% year over year. This improvement was driven by a 15% increase in commercial OE, a 7% increase in commercial aftermarket, and a 9% increase in defense.



Pratt & Whitney: This segment’s sales totaled $8.17 billion, reflecting an improvement of 11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Sales growth was driven by a 19% increase in commercial aftermarket and a 7% increase in military, partially offset by a 1% decrease in commercial OE.



Raytheon: This segment recorded sales of $6.95 billion, up 10% year over year. This increase was driven by higher volume on land and air defense systems, including Patriot and GEM-T, as well as higher volume on naval munitions programs.

RTX’s Financial Update

RTX had cash and cash equivalents of $6.82 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $7.44 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The long-term debt totaled $32.97 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $34.29 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Operating cash flow totaled $1.86 billion, while capital expenditures were $0.55 billion, resulting in free cash flow of $1.31 billion.



The balance sheet profile remains important as RTX continues investing in capacity expansions and higher output across its aerospace and defense operations.

RTX Lifted 2026 Sales & Earnings Outlook

Following the first-quarter performance, RTX raised its full-year 2026 outlook for adjusted sales and adjusted earnings while maintaining its free cash flow expectations. The company now expects adjusted sales of $92.5-$93.5 billion, up from its prior range of $92.0-$93.0 billion. It continues to project organic sales growth of 5%-6% for the year.



RTX also increased its adjusted earnings outlook to $6.70-$6.90 per share from $6.60-$6.80 previously, while reaffirming free cash flow expectations of $8.25-$8.75 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS is pegged at $6.80, which is in line with the midpoint of the company’s newly guided range.

RTX’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Defense Releases

General Dynamics GD is slated to report first-quarter results on April 29, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.71 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.4%.



GD’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 9.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $12.73 billion, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.



Textron TXT is slated to report first-quarter results on April 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.32 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.1%.



TXT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $3.52 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.5%.



L3Harris Technologies LHX is slated to report first-quarter results on April 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.57 per share.



LHX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $5.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.7%.



Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.