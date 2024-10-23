RTX price target raised to $150 from $140 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on RTX (RTX) to $150 from $140 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following better than expected 3Q24 earnings results.
