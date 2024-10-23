News & Insights

Stocks
BA

RTX price target raised to $130 from $120 at Morgan Stanley

October 23, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag raised the firm’s price target on RTX (RTX) to $130 from $120 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While acknowledging “performance is moving in the right direction for the Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney businesses,” the firm says Collins’ margin is impacted by narrowbody volume due to the Boeing (BA) strike and supply chain constraints, adding that it continues to view the risk reward as “balanced at current levels.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.