RTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.25, changing hands as high as $92.38 per share. RTX Corp shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTX's low point in its 52 week range is $68.555 per share, with $108.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.58. The RTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

