RTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.25, changing hands as high as $92.38 per share. RTX Corp shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RTX's low point in its 52 week range is $68.555 per share, with $108.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.58. The RTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Larry Robbins Stock Picks
MCP Options Chain
DFFN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.