RTX Kicks Off Initial Manufacturing of SharpSight Surveillance Radar

RTX Corporation’s RTX business segment, Raytheon, has commenced early production of its latest SharpSight multi-domain surveillance radar. The system marks a significant advancement in the company’s enduring tradition of innovation in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies.

RTX: Shaping the Future of Surveillance and Radar Innovation

Raytheon specializes in designing and delivering next-generation solutions in integrated air and missile defense, along with state-of-the-art sensors and radar systems spanning land, air, sea and space domains. Built on decades of radar expertise, the company offers a comprehensive range of high-performance radar technologies that enable critical missions in air defense, missile defense and maritime surveillance.



SharpSight is an advanced, software-defined surveillance radar designed for multi-platform and multi-domain operations. Engineered for superior detection of small, high-altitude targets, it supports both crewed and uncrewed aerial and elevated platforms. The system builds on more than six decades of Raytheon’s expertise in maritime and overland surveillance radar innovation.



SharpSight combines the strengths of two of Raytheon’s trusted radar families, the Highly Integrated Synthetic Aperture Radar and the SeaVue Multi-Role Radar. Designed for flexibility, it can be quickly integrated across a wide range of manned and unmanned platforms. Its open-architecture allows cost-effective and swift upgrades, enabling operators to stay ahead of evolving threat environments.



RTX’s radar portfolio includes systems like the GhostEye Radar, SeaVue Multi-role Radar APG-82(V)1 AESA radar and many more, all of which continue to experience robust demand across the global defense radar market.

Growth Potential

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, rising geopolitical tensions, higher defense spending and the growing need for advanced threat detection are driving demand for military radars. The report projects the market to expand at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2025 and 2030. Such growth projections bode well for prominent radar manufacturers like RTX.



Other defense companies developing radar systems that are poised to gain from the rising global military radar market are discussed below:



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: The company’s AN/APY-9 radar delivers advanced airborne command and control capabilities along with extended surveillance for the Navy’s E-2D aircraft. This all-weather, airborne early warning radar is engineered to detect small, highly maneuverable targets in complex littoral and overland environments.



LMT boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales stands at $74.18 billion, which calls for an increase of 4.4%.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX: The company’s SPS-48 land-based surveillance radar is a flexible, high-performance system designed to detect and track airborne targets, support weapon system guidance, and provide reliable hazardous weather monitoring and display capabilities.



LHX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $21.75 billion, which indicates a jump of 2%.



Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC: The company is a pioneer in Active Electronically Scanned Array radar technology, leveraging more than six decades of expertise. Its extensive portfolio also includes systems like the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar, the Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar and the AN/TPS-78 Advanced Capability Multi-Mode Radar.



NOC has a long-term earnings growth rate of 3.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $42.17 billion, which suggests an increase of 2.8%.

