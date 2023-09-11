News & Insights

RTX expects $3 bln hit in Q3 from Pratt & Whitney GTF engine issues

September 11, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier RTX RTX.N said on Monday it would take a nearly $3 billion pre-tax charge in the third quarter due to quality issues with its Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

"Approximately 600 to 700 engines will be removed for shop visits between 2023 and 2026 beyond Pratt & Whitney's shop visit forecast entering 2023," RTX said in a statement.

Shares of the company fell 3.6% before the bell.

