RTX expects $3 bln hit in Q3 from Pratt & Whitney GTF engine issues

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier RTX RTX.N said on Monday it would take a nearly $3 billion pre-tax charge in the third quarter due to quality issues with its Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

"Approximately 600 to 700 engines will be removed for shop visits between 2023 and 2026 beyond Pratt & Whitney's shop visit forecast entering 2023," RTX said in a statement.

Shares of the company fell 3.6% before the bell.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

