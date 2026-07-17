Is RTX Expanding Its Presence in the Fighter Aircraft Market?

RTX Corporation RTX continues to strengthen its position in the fighter aircraft market through its broad portfolio of advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons. The company supplies critical technologies that enhance the performance, survivability and mission effectiveness of some of the world's most advanced fighter aircraft operated by the U.S. military and allied nations.



A key example is RTX's role on the F-35 Lightning II, where it provides advanced sensors, mission systems, electro-optical targeting technologies and precision-guided weapons. These capabilities enable enhanced situational awareness, target detection and mission execution, supporting modern air combat operations.



RTX continues to expand its defense aviation business through new contract awards. Recently, its Raytheon business secured a contract worth approximately $13.5 million to supply 50 weapon repairable assemblies for the U.S. Navy's P-8A Poseidon aircraft, supporting fleet readiness through 2029. The award highlights continued demand for the company's advanced airborne systems across military aviation platforms.



Beyond the F-35 program, RTX supports a broad range of fighter aircraft, including the F-15, F/A-18 and F-16, through its portfolio of radar systems, electronic warfare solutions, missiles and sustainment services. Its diversified offerings and long-standing relationships with defense customers position the company to benefit from increasing investments in next-generation air combat capabilities.



Rising geopolitical tensions, higher defense spending and military modernization programs are driving demand for advanced fighter aircraft worldwide. RTX's diversified defense portfolio and technological expertise position it well to benefit from the market's long-term growth.

Other Fighter Aircraft Stocks to Watch

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the fighter aircraft market are discussed below:



Northrop Grumman NOC: Northrop Grumman is a leading provider of manned and unmanned military aircraft. Its portfolio includes platforms such as the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, E-2C Hawkeye 2000 and F-5 Tiger fighter aircraft, along with advanced airborne mission systems that support modern military operations.



Lockheed Martin LMT: Lockheed Martin is one of the leading players in the fighter aircraft market through its portfolio of advanced combat aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-21 and F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The Zacks Rundown for RTX

Shares of RTX have surged 30.5% in the past year against the industry’s 3.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings being 26.77X compared with its industry’s average of 31.92X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.