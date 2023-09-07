RTX, Elbit Systems Of America Bag $16 Mln Contract From US Navy

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, said on Thursday that Collins Elbit Vision Systems or CEVS, a joint venture between RTX's unit Collins Aerospace, and Elbit Systems of America, have bagged a $16 million contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division of the U.S. Navy.

The contract is for the development, engineering, logistics and test support of the Improved Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System used in Block III F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft.

With this, CEVS is formally introducing the Zero-G Helmet Mounted Display System+.

The Zero-G HMDS+ will provide an augmented view of the battle space inside the pilot's helmet.

In addition to providing improved capability, the balanced and ultra-lightweight design of the Zero-G HMDS+ will significantly decrease the physiological strain pilots experience.

