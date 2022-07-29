RTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.80, changing hands as high as $92.83 per share. Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTX's low point in its 52 week range is $79 per share, with $106.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.62. The RTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

