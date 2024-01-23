RTX Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.43 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 billion or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $19.93 billion from $18.09 billion last year.

RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $19.93 Bln vs. $18.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.