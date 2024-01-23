RTX Corp. Guides FY24 Adj. EPS In Line And Sales Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, aerospace and defense company RTX Corp. (RTX), previously Raytheon Technologies Corp., initiated its adjusted earnings and sales outlook for the full-year 2024. It also trimmed its adjusted annual sales growth guidance for 2020 to 2025.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.25 to $5.40 per share on sales between $78.0 billion and $79.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.28 per share on sales of $79.66 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

