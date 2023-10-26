News & Insights

RTX Corp To Build Missile Manufacturing Facility

October 26, 2023 — 02:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX) announced on Thursday that one of its subsidiaries, Raytheon, will construct a manufacturing facility in East Camden, Arkansas, together with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The two companies, via their established joint venture, Raytheon-Rafael Area Protection Systems, have committed to making a $33 million capital investment to establish the new facility.

The facility aims to produce the Tamir missile for the Iron Dome Weapon System and its U.S. variant, SkyHunter.

Raytheon and Rafael have been working together for over a decade on Iron Dome, which has more than 5,000 operational intercepts with a success rate of over 90%.

The company stated that the joint venture plans to begin missile production in 2025 after breaking ground on the new facility before the end of the year.

