RTX Corp. Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, aerospace and defense company RTX Corp. (RTX), previously Raytheon Technologies Corp., affirmed its adjusted earnings and sales outlook for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.15 per share on adjusted sales between $83.0 billion and $84.0 billion, with 4 to 6 percent organic sales growth.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.11 per share on sales of $84.17 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

