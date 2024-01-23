RTX Climbs 7% On Higher Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced an increase in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $1.43 million or $1.05 per share compared to $1.42 million or $0.96 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.75 million or $1.29 per share.

Sales climbed 10 percent to $19.93 million, up $18.09 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $91.62, up 7.72 percent from the previous close of $85.02 on a volume of 3,711,672.

