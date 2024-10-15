News & Insights

RTX Bags Two $267 Mln Contracts From US Army

October 15, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX) revealed on Tuesday that it has received the Javelin Joint Venture two production contracts worth $267 million for Lightweight Command Launch Units from the U.S. Army.

These contracts aim to support U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales for Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Production for these contracts will begin in Tucson with estimated completion in 2026 and 2028.

The Javelin LWCLU is 30 percent smaller and 25 percent lighter, while doubling target detection and recognition compared to the current Block I Command Launch Unit.

Javelin is developed and produced by the Javelin Joint Venture between Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona, and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida.

To date, the Javelin Joint Venture has produced over 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units.

