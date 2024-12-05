News & Insights

Markets
RTX

RTX Bags $590 Mln Follow-On Production Contract From US Navy

December 05, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), Thursday announced that the company has secured a follow-on production contract for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system from the U.S. Navy.

Under the $590 million contract, the company has to deliver shipsets, support equipment, spares and non-recurring engineering support.

The contract is expected to complete through 2028.

Currently, RTX's stock is trading at $118.64, down 0.47 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.