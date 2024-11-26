RTX awarded $590.8M Navy contract

RTX (RTX) was awarded a $590.8M fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for low rate initial production of 13 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band ship sets for the Navy EA-18 Growler and Royal Australian Air Force; nine of which will be allocated for the Navy and four allocated for the Royal Australian Air Force. In addition to the ship sets, this procurement will also include associated spares, support equipment, and non-recurring engineering. Work is expected to be completed in January 2028. FY24 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $329.62M;FY25 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $75.22M; and Royal Australian Air Force cooperative funding in the amount of $185.96M will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.