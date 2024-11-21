RTX awarded $185.8M Navy delivery order

RTX (RTX) was awarded $185.8M for a ceiling-price, delivery order under a previously awarded performance based contract for the repair, upgrade, or replacement of 160 parts in two of the 13 major subsystems of the Aegis Weapon System: the MK99 fire control system, and the Army Navy Joint Electronics Type Designation Systems Water/Surface Ship, Radar, Surveillance and Control Transmitter Group. The contract includes supply response time performance metrics. Work is expected to be completed by December 2026. Annual working capital funds in the amount of $139.35M will be obligated at the time of award as an undefinitized contract action with a commitment of $46.45M for a year’s period of performance. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support is the contracting activity.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.