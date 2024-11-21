News & Insights

RTX awarded $174.58M Navy contract

November 21, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

RTX (RTX) was awarded $174.58M for a ceiling-price, performance-based, logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade, or replacement of 365 parts within two of the 13 major subsystems of the Aegis Weapon System: the MK99 fire control system and the Army Navy Joint Electronics Type Designation Systems Water/Surface Ship, Radar, Surveillance and Control Transmitter Group. This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Work is expected to be completed by November 2029. Annual working capital funds in the amount of $36.88M will be issued for a delivery order that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and will initially be obligated at the time of award as an undefinitized contract action with a commitment of $12,406,357 for a year’s period of performance. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

