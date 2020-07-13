RTW Retailwinds Files For Bankruptcy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RTW Retailwinds Inc. said that it has filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

The company noted that it is evaluating any and all strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of its eCommerce business and related intellectual property.

On July 2, 2020, the company entered into Amendment to the Fourth Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement and Joinder with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent and lender.

Under the amendment deal, the company anticipates the full repayment of the approximately $12.7 million remaining outstanding balance under the Loan Agreement by August 31, 2020.

