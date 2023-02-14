Rtw Investments Now Owns 9.90% of Adicet Bio (ACET)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.24MM shares of Adicet Bio Inc (ACET). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 15, 2021 they reported 3.02MM shares and 7.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.27% and an increase in total ownership of 1.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 235.87% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adicet Bio is $27.91. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 235.87% from its latest reported closing price of $8.31.

The projected annual revenue for Adicet Bio is $5MM, a decrease of 82.08%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adicet Bio. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACET is 0.19%, a decrease of 15.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.07% to 43,777K shares. The put/call ratio of ACET is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,447K shares representing 17.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,447K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACET by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,144K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares, representing an increase of 22.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACET by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Abingworth LLP holds 2,115K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,059K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 1,437K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

Adicet Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

