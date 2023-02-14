Rtw Investments Now Owns 9.80% of Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.87MM shares of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.64MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 273.06% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stoke Therapeutics is $33.76. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 273.06% from its latest reported closing price of $9.05.

The projected annual revenue for Stoke Therapeutics is $11MM, an increase of 19.08%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoke Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOK is 0.23%, a decrease of 21.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.68% to 41,184K shares. The put/call ratio of STOK is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Skorpios Trust holds 14,444K shares representing 36.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,088K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 891K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company.

Redmile Group holds 836K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing a decrease of 138.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 58.60% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 763K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stoke Therapeutics, is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using the company's proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. The company's first compound, STK-001 is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. The company is pursuing treatment for a second haploinsufficient disease, autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke's initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting the company's belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.