Rtw Investments Now Owns 9.80% of Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.37MM shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.32MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.37% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.07% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Establishment Labs Holdings is $102.68. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 50.07% from its latest reported closing price of $68.42.

The projected annual revenue for Establishment Labs Holdings is $208MM, an increase of 36.06%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Establishment Labs Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTA is 1.17%, a decrease of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.03% to 20,266K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTA is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

JW Asset Management holds 3,192K shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,884K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,479K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing a decrease of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 957K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 857K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 28.60% over the last quarter.

Establishment Labs Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company's direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

