Rtw Investments Now Owns 9.60% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.55MM shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.01MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 228.85% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is $49.69. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 228.85% from its latest reported closing price of $15.11.

The projected annual revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is $9MM, a decrease of 43.80%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.11%, a decrease of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 21,148K shares. The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vivo Capital holds 2,262K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,090K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,971K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,788K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 1,429K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 17.61% over the last quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address a number of diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease.

