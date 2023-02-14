Rtw Investments Now Owns 9.30% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.74MM shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.81MM shares and 9.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.97% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is $12.70. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 56.97% from its latest reported closing price of $8.09.

The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is $23MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.23%, an increase of 84.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.14% to 30,770K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,121K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,786K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,733K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,812K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,754K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Wealth Effects holds 2,515K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 29.29% over the last quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.