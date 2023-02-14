Rtw Investments Now Owns 8.70% of Immunic (IMUX)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.86MM shares of Immunic Inc (IMUX). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.72MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 125.09% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 962.50% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunic is $21.25. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 962.50% from its latest reported closing price of $2.00.

The projected annual revenue for Immunic is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunic. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 42.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMUX is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.21% to 18,628K shares. The put/call ratio of IMUX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Omega Fund Management holds 1,788K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gratus Capital holds 1,668K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing an increase of 54.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,325K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,275K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 45.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,208K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMUX by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Immunic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Immunic is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic announced positive results from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, reporting achievement of both primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. IMU-838 is also in phase 2 clinical development for ulcerative colitis and COVID-19, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn's disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic.

