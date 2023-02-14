Rtw Investments Now Owns 6.90% of Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.07MM shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 264.77% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relmada Therapeutics is $13.64. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 264.77% from its latest reported closing price of $3.74.

The projected annual revenue for Relmada Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relmada Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLMD is 0.26%, an increase of 28.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 26,228K shares. The put/call ratio of RLMD is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 2,838K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 83.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 46.78% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,383K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 94.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 3,448.66% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,078K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 108.85% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 1,518K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 49.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Its experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults.

