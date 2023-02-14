Rtw Investments Now Owns 6.60% of Vericel (VCEL)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.10MM shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 4.52MM shares and 9.94% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.06% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vericel is $37.23. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.06% from its latest reported closing price of $29.30.

The projected annual revenue for Vericel is $199MM, an increase of 25.20%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vericel. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCEL is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 65,650K shares. The put/call ratio of VCEL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 6,932K shares representing 14.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,410K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 25.31% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 3,869K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,885K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 3.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,457K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,347K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares, representing an increase of 34.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 66.71% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,761K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing an increase of 19.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 26.79% over the last quarter.

Vericel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.

