Rtw Investments Now Owns 6.50% of Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.08MM shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.92MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.61% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is $65.62. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 55.61% from its latest reported closing price of $42.17.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is $1MM, an increase of 32.47%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 55,921K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,648K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares, representing an increase of 33.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 99.97% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,277K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,075K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,985K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,800K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 48.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 106.00% over the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

