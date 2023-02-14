Rtw Investments Now Owns 5.80% of Cache Capital (CCCC)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Cache Capital Corp. (CCCC). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cache Capital is $23.62. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 316.52% from its latest reported closing price of $5.67.

The projected annual revenue for Cache Capital is $37MM, a decrease of 24.26%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.00.

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cache Capital. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCC is 0.06%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 43,104K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,934K shares representing 12.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,667K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 33.88% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 5,092K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares, representing a decrease of 14.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,964K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,383K shares, representing a decrease of 47.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 54.54% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,768K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 17.00% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 3.21% over the last quarter.

