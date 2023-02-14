Rtw Investments Now Owns 2.00% of TELA Bio (TELA)

Fintel reports that Rtw Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.39MM shares of TELA Bio Inc (TELA). This represents 2.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 72.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.62% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for TELA Bio is $17.75. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.62% from its latest reported closing price of $11.26.

The projected annual revenue for TELA Bio is $61MM, an increase of 59.24%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in TELA Bio. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TELA is 0.71%, an increase of 32.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.10% to 17,359K shares. The put/call ratio of TELA is 11.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 4,111K shares representing 21.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,028K shares representing 15.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 2,073K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELA by 15.67% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,530K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 79.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELA by 471.91% over the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 746K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TELA Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to patients to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.