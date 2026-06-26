RTW Biotech Opportunities Makes Additional Investment In Lycia Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd. (RTW.L), an investment company focused on high-growth life sciences assets, has made an additional investment in Lycia Therapeutics as part of the biotech's $75 million Series D financing, supporting the advancement of its clinical programs in food allergy and Graves' disease.

Lycia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel degraders designed to eliminate disease-causing extracellular proteins, with an initial focus on autoimmune, inflammatory, and allergic diseases. RTW first invested in Lycia's Series B in September 2021, participated again in the Series C in April 2024, and has now added $1.4 million to its position through the Series D round.

Lead Programs and Technology

Lycia's platform uses its proprietary LYTAC and CataLYTAC degraders to target circulating proteins that conventional drugs cannot reach.

The company's two lead candidates—LCA-0061 and LCA-0321—address diseases driven by pathogenic antibodies, including IgE-mediated food allergy and Graves' disease. Both programs are advancing toward first-in-human studies, supported by preclinical data demonstrating rapid and selective degradation of disease-causing proteins.

RTW said the Series D financing positions Lycia to progress these programs toward clinical proof of concept. As of May 31, 2026, Lycia represented 0.6% of RTW Biotech Opportunities' net asset value.

Rod Wong, CIO of RTW Investments, said the firm continues to back Lycia because its extracellular-protein degradation approach addresses targets that "most drugs can't touch," adding that the new financing reflects growing conviction in the company's science and leadership team.

RTW.L has traded between $1.16 and $2.30 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $2.30, up 1.77%, touching a new 52-week high in yesterday's trading session.

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