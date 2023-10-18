RTO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rentokil Initial plc (Symbol: RTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.31, changing hands as low as $35.98 per share. Rentokil Initial plc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.39 per share, with $41.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.99.

