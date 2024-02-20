RTL's Fremantle agrees deal to buy Asacha Media Group

Adds details in paragraph 4-5, CEO quote in paragraph 6, Redbird IMI deal in paragraphs 7-8

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fremantle, RTL Group's global television content production business, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Paris-based Asacha Media Group from Oaktree Capital as part of a wider 200 million euro ($216 million) investment package.

Asacha owns majority stakes in eight production companies in France, Italy and the UK, including Red Planet Pictures, the maker of police detective drama "Death in Paradise".

Under the deal, Fremantle has the option to acquire outstanding stakes in those production companies over the next years, RTL Group said.

The deal comes a week after Fremantle bought an 80% stake in Beach House Pictures, which makes "Mind Your Manners" for Netflix and other scripted, non-scripted and brand-funded content in Asia.

RTL, which has interests in 60 TV channels, seven streaming services and 36 radio stations in Europe, said it would invest a combined 200 billion euros ($216.6 billion) in the deals.

RTL's Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said the two deals were part of a plan to grow Fremantle's revenue to 3 billion euros within five years, effectively doubling its global video production business.

There has been a flurry of dealmaking in TV producers, chief among them RedBird IMI's 1.15 billion pound ($1.45 billion) deal to buy Britain's All3Media, the production house behind hit TV shows "Fleabag" and "Squid Game: The Challenge", from Liberty Global and Warner Bros Discovery on Friday.

The All3Media deal's value showed the long-term attractiveness of the TV production sector, despite the challenges of broadcasters cutting spending amid a slump in advertising revenue.

($1 = 0.9252 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by David Milliken and Bernadette Baum)

